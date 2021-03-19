Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 19, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation and hold a media availability. Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand and President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc will be in attendance.
Room 200
Sir John A. Macdonald Building
144 Wellington Street
Notes for media:
Media appearances
8:42 a.m.
An interview with the Prime Minister will air live on Durham region's 107.7 FM.
9:55 a.m.
An interview with the Prime Minister will air on CIME FM.
