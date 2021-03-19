Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 19, 2021

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings.



11:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation and hold a media availability. Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand and President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc will be in attendance.




Room 200


Sir John A. Macdonald Building


144 Wellington Street




Notes for media:






Media appearances



8:42 a.m.

An interview with the Prime Minister will air live on Durham region's 107.7 FM.



9:55 a.m.

An interview with the Prime Minister will air on CIME FM.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/19/c3716.html

Latest Stories