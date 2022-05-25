MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, will make a funding announcement regarding support for the implementation of legislative changes to ban conversion therapy in Manitoba and Alberta.

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. (ET)

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

