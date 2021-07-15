Media Advisory - Minister Jordan to Make a Home Energy Retrofit Announcement

BRIDGEWATER, NS, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honorable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and Joanne Vanderheyden, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), will make a clean energy retrofit announcement for Nova Scotia.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, July 16, 2021



Time: 9 a.m. AT

This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform. Accredited media are asked to pre-register with FCM Media in order to attend the press conference.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

If phoning in, please confirm your phone number, name and outlet with Media Relations so we can unmute your line during the question and answer period.

