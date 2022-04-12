Media advisory - Minister Ien highlights investments in economic growth and tax cuts for small and medium businesses in Budget 2022

From: Women and Gender Equality Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Malton, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, for an important announcement highlighting Budget 2022's investments in economic growth and innovation and support for small and medium businesses.

There will be a media availability at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022



Time: 9:15 a.m. ET



Location: Panela Baking Factory

2768 Slough Street

Mississauga, ON

Notes for media:

Members of the media may attend this event in person or via a teleconference line. Those who wish to participate via the teleconference line must register by 8:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to receive the teleconference line number and passcode to the event.

Those who wish to attend in person are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event in-person if you are feeling unwell or are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c7359.html