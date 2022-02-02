Media advisory - Minister Hutchings and MP Jones to announce high-speed Internet projects in Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in North West River and the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Newfoundland and Labrador. A media availability will follow.

Date: February 3, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. (EST)

Location: Virtual

Note to media



Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.

