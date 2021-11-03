Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to make an announcement during Energy Day at COP26

·1 min read

GLASGLOW, SCOTLAND, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Media representatives at COP26 are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will announce new Canadian and international members to the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA).

Event:

Powering the World Past Coal


Date:

Thursday, November 4, 2021


Time:

3:30 p.m. (GMT); 11:30 a.m. (EDT)


Location:

COP26 Venue Blue Zone, Plenary Room Cairn Gorm and online via the UNFCCC's website.


A short in-person media availability with the Minister will follow at the end of the event. There will be no online media availability.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/03/c4259.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories