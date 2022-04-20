MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to provide an update on support for Ukrainians
OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship will provide an update on support for Ukrainians, including highlighting business, foundation and NGO partnerships. A media availability will follow.
Attendees include:
The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
Sarah MacIntosh-Wiseman, Director, Shapiro Foundation
David Rheault, Vice President, Government and Community Relations, Air Canada
Date:
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Time:
15:00 ATL (14:00 EST)
Location:
Halifax International Airport Authority
Notes for media:
Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing:
