Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle infrastructure.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Thursday, July 22, 2021



Time:

10 a.m. EDT



Location:

Roulez Électrique Station


519, des Volontaires St.


Trois-Rivières, Quebec



Notes:

Those who wish to attend are asked to respect the social distancing practices outlined by
the Public Health Agency of Canada. Keeping two metres apart from others and wearing
a face mask are highly recommended.




Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to claudia@roulezelectrique.com.




As per current public health guidance, please do not attend the event if you are feeling
unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/20/c3017.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories