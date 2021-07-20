Media Advisory - Minister Champagne to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement
OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle infrastructure.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Time:
10 a.m. EDT
Location:
Roulez Électrique Station
519, des Volontaires St.
Trois-Rivières, Quebec
Notes:
Those who wish to attend are asked to respect the social distancing practices outlined by
Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to claudia@roulezelectrique.com.
As per current public health guidance, please do not attend the event if you are feeling
