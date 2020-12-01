Venzee Technologies Provides Corporate Update

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update to its shareholders.

Venzee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Venzee Technologies Inc.)
Venzee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Venzee Technologies Inc.)

Fiscal 2020 has been a transformative year for Venzee. The Company pivoted from a high-cost SMB (small and medium business) sales model and shed associated overhead, resources, and costs. The Company embraced - and successfully validated - a partner-driven sales model that has attracted more than a dozen large Fortune 500-ranked product manufacturers and well-known brands.

Venzee primarily derives revenue through the sale of its Mesh Connector™ product to brands and manufacturers. Following a SaaS (Software as a Service) revenue model, the Company charges brands, on a monthly recurring basis, for each Mesh Connector™ they use.

Venzee's Mesh Connector™ product provides any brand a single digital connection between their in-place Content Management Systems (including ERP, PIM, MDM, and DAM products) and their expansive global retail destinations (such as Amazon, Walmart, Mercado Libre, Home Depot, and many others).

Mesh Connectors™ allow brands and manufacturers to upload and distribute critical data and product information in "real-time" to any retailer - displacing legacy manual processes that can take weeks or even months to complete.

Chad Kaczmarek, Senior Director of Integrations at Venzee said, "To sell a product, brands have a choice - they can set up thousands of individual retail connections manually - using teams of people - or they can use Venzee, configure a single connection and endlessly expand their retail sales channels using our proprietary Mesh Connector™ technology. If retail scale, sales growth, and speed are important to a brand, Venzee is the obvious choice."

In fiscal 2020 Venzee invested time and resources to build out retail connection "inventory" of more than 330 integrations - well above Company objectives for 2020.

Across 14 active Fortune 500 client engagements, the Company currently has more than 412 Mesh Connector™ opportunities. In Q4 2020, the Company commenced activating these Mesh Connector™ requests which will result in revenue growth in the quarter and positions the Company to become cash flow positive in 2021.

Venzee has established sales targets for fiscal 2021 and 2022 relative to the number of active, revenue-producing Mesh Connectors™. Across sales partners and brands active on its platform, the Company has a Mesh Connector™ TAM (total addressable market) of more than 13,500. Within that attractive TAM, the Company has a significant, active, and accelerating sales pipeline of Mesh Connector™ opportunities for the foreseeable future.

John Abrams, Venzee CEO said, "2020 was a pivot year for our company and we are grateful for our supportive shareholders. With strong engagement from a growing set of sales partners and large, global brands, our intelligent retail platform and ability to connect to any retailer positions us to deliver strong results and tremendous growth in line with our ambitious plans for fiscal 2021."

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSX-V VENZ) is a technology platform used by Global Brands to speed products to market and create competitive supply chain advantage. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost intelligent platform solution.

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

Rethinking Supply Chain Podcast

Now available on Apple, Spotify, and other Podcast services, Venzee CEO, John Abrams, shares his expertise from years of work in the global supply chain - alongside other industry experts. On the show, we dive into all aspects of the supply chain. We discuss the history of the supply chain, how it is changing, and what makes for a resilient supply network in today's rapidly changing world.

To learn more about Venzee, visit venzee.com

On Behalf of the Board,

John Sexton Abrams
President and CEO
Venzee Technologies, Inc.
john@usevenzee.com
888-359-9299

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venzee-technologies-provides-corporate-update-301182071.html

SOURCE Venzee Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/30/c4674.html

Latest Stories

  • Week 12 takeaways: Tom Brady is not the problem in Tampa Bay

    Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.

  • Kim Ng makes her first trade as Marlins GM

    The Marlins added a submariner to their bullpen in a trade with the Indians.

  • Broncos coach Vic Fangio considering punishments for QBs after COVID-19 'masking slip'

    The Broncos had to pull up wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday, and it did not go well.

  • Whispers linking Blue Jays to George Springer keep growing louder

    Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.

  • Former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut announces retirement

    The big man won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.

  • Marshawn Lynch used to crush a shot of Hennessy before every game

    A "shot, shot-and-a-half" of Hennessy is how Marshawn Lynch used to lube his engine before every NFL game — his go-to pregame superstition, he says.

  • NFL postpones Ravens-Steelers again to Wednesday after 4 more players hit COVID-19 list in Baltimore

    This is the third time this game, initially scheduled for Thanksgiving, has been delayed by the NFL.

  • Report: Daniel Jones avoided serious leg injury, could play vs. Seahawks on Sunday

    Giants quarterback Daniel Jones managed to avoid a major hamstring injury after leaving Sunday's game.

  • NFL announces Saturday tripleheader for Week 16, featuring Bucs, Cardinals, Dolphins

    If you're all Christmas'ed out, the NFL invites you to spend nearly 12 hours on the couch watching football on Dec. 26.

  • Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will have surgery to remove cancerous tumor

    Colts doctors discovered the tumor in Rigoberto Sanchez's body before it had the chance to spread.

  • Nick Saban 'feeling fine' after COVID-19 bout, hopeful to return for LSU game

    "I don't anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week."

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • When will sports stadiums be full again? Dr. Anthony Fauci gives a timeline

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told Yahoo Sports Monday that it’s unlikely NBA teams will be able to host full-capacity crowds during the 2020-21 season.

  • Mad Bets: NCAAF Week 14 Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard and Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 14 of the 2020 college football season.

  • Broncos QB Drew Lock's mom says 'shame' on those judging her son, admits he didn't wear mask

    Drew Lock's mom is getting involved now.

  • Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Building unbeatable rosters for the playoff push

    It's a must-win week for many of us, with the fantasy playoffs on the horizon. Let's make good waiver choices, people.

  • Forge FC just one win away from booking ticket to CONCACAF Champions League

    After a season that has taken it from Hamilton to Charlottetown, El Salvador and Panama, Forge FC hopes the Dominican Republic is the last stop on the way to the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.The Canadian Premier League champion from Hamilton can earn a spot in CONCACAF's elite club tournament with a win over Haiti's Arcahaie FC on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF League, a feeder competition for the Champions League.The four quarterfinal winners in the 22-team CONCACAF League qualify directly for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The four losing quarterfinalists will compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners moving on.Arcahaie is playing the game in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo to make use of the larger Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez."It's a challenging game. It's been a challenging 2020 for all of us on this team," Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis said Monday evening. "Just asking them to start and stop on so many occasions and do what they're doing away from their families and their home."He called the Haitian side "a very good team who's here for a reason. They're the champion of Haiti."The Haitians advanced Nov. 5 with a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica, in round-of-16 play. Forge edged Panama's Tauro FC 2-1 on a stoppage-time penalty two days earlier in Panama City.Arcahaie advanced to the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their Oct. 20 preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests. That match was also scheduled for Santo Domingo.Forge defeated El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in San Salvador on Oct. 22 in preliminary-round play.The Canadian side has been training in Punta Cana, some 170 kilometres east of Santo Domingo, since Nov. 21. Forge made the trip to the capital earlier Monday.While the Canadian men's basketball team opted not to play in two FIBA AmeriCup 2021 qualifying games in the Dominican in November due to COVID-19 concerns, Forge elected to come south."I leave it to our team manager who put together a great itinerary and trip for us down here, keeping the guys safe," said Smyrniotis.He said the club is also relying on CONCACAF as a resource for the trip.Smyrniotis said the team opted to come early to get more training in after serving its 14-day quarantine back home in the wake of the El Salvador-Panama trip. He also noted it had snowed in Hamilton while they were down south.The CPL champion, thanks to its triumph in the Island Games in Charlottetown during the summer, will also have a chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in final of the Canadian Championship scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras's Olimpia.\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Champion boxer Claressa Shields making switch to MMA, to sign with PFL

    One of the best boxers alive is changing sports.

  • Remembering the biggest baseball fan I know: A look at what we lost this year

    There are a lot of ways to die in a pandemic and not end up a COVID stat. One is to be in fading health and not be able to get lifesaving care when needed.

  • Veteran Canadian centre back David Edgar to retire at end of the year

    Veteran defender David Edgar, who turned heads with a highlight-reel goal for Newcastle United as a teenager and went on to captain Canada, has announced his retirement effective the end of the year.The 33-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., is currently with Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC in the Dominican Republic for Tuesday's Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarterfinal against Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Santo Domingo.A Forge win Tuesday would mark Edgar's swansong. Should the team lose, he could play in one final game — a play-in match later in December to gain entry into the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.The six-foot-three centre back won 42 caps for Canada, making his senior debut in February 2011 against Greece, and captained his county five times. His last appearance was in a friendly against New Zealand in Spain in March 2018.At the club level, Edgar left Canada at 14 to join Newcastle's youth setup. The seventh Canadian to feature in the Premier League, he made his debut in England's top tier on Dec. 26, 2006, against Bolton. The 19-year-old made his mark just days later with a long-range rocket in a 2-2 tie with Manchester United on Jan. 1, 2007.Edgar went on to make more than 100 appearances for Burnley, also playing for Birmingham City in England with loan spells at Swansea, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United. He returned to North America in 2016 to play for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Nashville SC and Ottawa Fury.While with the Whitecaps, he underwent surgery In January 2017 to repair the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments as well as the meniscus in his right knee after being hit by a car on holiday in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December 2016. "It's been quite an uphill battle since my injury in 2016," he said Monday evening from the Dominican Republic. "I wasn't really supposed to play again and to have the career I've had post-injury is something I'm quite proud of."It wasn't a decision taken lightly but I think if I look back, it's been in the making for a while. I'm 33. I've done quite a bit in the game for a kid from Kitchener, Ontario. It's just pretty special to me to able to finish it in a league that's in my home country that I'm so incredibly proud of. At my age it's time for that league to be used for the youngsters coming through and if I can play a part in helping them in any way, then I've done my job as a Canadian player."After a short stint with England's Hartlepool, he signed on with Forge in August 2019, helping the Hamilton side to back-to-back CPL titles.Canada coach John Herdman, who worked with Edgar in his first camp in charge of the, Canadian men, called Edgar "a real leader of men."“What stood out was his selflessness and willingness to support those young players coming through the system, but at the same time to give everything he had on and off the field to be ready to compete for his country,” he added.Forge head coach Bobby Smyrniotis also paid tribute to Edgar."He's been an integral part of this team," he said. "This is one big family, one big tight-knit group. And he's been a big part of that since he walked into the team."Edgar has made 26 appearances (23 starts) with Forge, including 21 in CPL play and five CONCACAF League matches. Edgar represented Canada in three FIFA World Cup qualifying cycles and two CONCACAF Gold Cups as well as CONCACAF Nations League qualifying. He was third in voting as a nominee for the Canadian Player of the Year Award in 2014.He scored international goals against Cuba, Jamaica, Uzbekistan and El Salvador, adding three assists in Canadian colours.At the international youth level, Edgar was a Canadian U-20 Player of the Year Award winner in 2006. Edgar was 15 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program with coach Ray Clark and was the first Canadian selected to three FIFA U-20 World Cups, starting with UAE 2003 when Canada reached the quarterfinals.On his 19th birthday — May 19, 2006 — he scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Brazil in Edmonton, Canada’s first victory at the men’s youth level against the South American powerhouse.Edgar is currently enrolled in the National Teams Education Program, which supports the coach education of its current and former national team players.Staying with Forge in an off-field role is "a conversation for another day," he said."I'm looking forward to spending Christmas with my family as a retired footballer."\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press