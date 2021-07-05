Media Advisory - Minister Alghabra, Minister Champagne and Mayor Lamarche to make an announcement on High Frequency Rail in Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, the Mayor of Trois-Rivières, Jean Lamarche, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Via Rail, Cynthia Garneau, will make an announcement on High Frequency Rail in Trois-Rivières.

They will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Quebec Public Health's recommendations, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration.Wearing a face cover is mandatory.

We ask for people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website, to not to attend in person.

Date: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. (EST) Location: The Patrimonial Train Station in Trois-Rivières

1075 Champflour Street

Trois-Rivières, Québec, G9A 2J2

