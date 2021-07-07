Media Advisory - Minister Alghabra, Minister Monsef and Mayor Therrien to make an announcement on High Frequency Rail in Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, and Her Worship Diane Therrien, Mayor of the City of Peterborough will make an announcement on High Frequency Rail in Ontario.

They will all be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021 Time: 9:30 a.m. EDT Location: Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce

175 George Street North

Peterborough, ON K9J 3G6

