Media advisory - Meet the Ministers: A Fireside Chat with Federal Ministers Guilbeault, Murray, and Wilkinson

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Sandra Schwartz, National Executive Director of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS). Minister Guilbeault will be joined by the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources. This is a viewing opportunity only, questions have been collected from registrants.

Event: Meet the ministers: A fireside chat with federal ministers Guilbeault, Murray, and Wilkinson Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Time: 7:30 p.m. (Eastern time) Location: Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/events/891465734904975/

