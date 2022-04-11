Media advisory - Media technical briefing regarding upcoming severe weather in southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan
WINNIPEG, MB, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Environment and Climate Change Canada's Warning Preparedness Meteorologist, Natalie Hasell, will provide an update on significant weather approaching southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan.
Please note, our meteorologists will not be conducting media interviews on this subject from 8:00 a.m. CDT to 1:30 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 12.
The technical briefing will be held via Zoom. Following the briefing, media will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Event:
Technical Briefing (bilingual)
Date:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Time:
11:30 a.m. (CDT)
Media representatives can access this technical briefing with the following Zoom details:
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83046649871?pwd=dzJEQ3o2QlU3eWNFUXFsOU50SFF0dz09
Webinar ID: 830 4664 9871
Passcode: 481174
Or One tap mobile :
Canada: +16473744685,,83046649871#,,,,*481174# or +16475580588,,83046649871#,,,,*481174#
Or Telephone:
Canada: +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or +1 204 272 7920 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or +1 613 209 3054
International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kMMyrKf2h
