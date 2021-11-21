Media advisory - Media technical briefing regarding upcoming severe weather in British Columbia

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Environment and Climate Change Canada's Warning Preparedness Meteorologist, Armel Castellan, will provide an update on more significant weather approaching British Columbia.

Given considerations about COVID-19, the technical briefing will be held via Zoom. Following the briefing, media will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Event:

Technical Briefing (bilingual)

Date:

Monday, November 22, 2021

Time:

12:30 p.m. (PST)

Media representatives can access this technical briefing with the following Zoom details:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85630936525?pwd=a2JDd0p0SWJrbXBmY25VMHhJUjF3UT09

Webinar ID: 856 3093 6525
Passcode: 146717

Or One tap mobile:

Canada: +17789072071, 85630936525# or +12042727920, 85630936525#

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada: +1 778 907 2071 or +1 204 272 7920 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328

1099 or +1 613 209 3054 or +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588

International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdmwte1soT

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

