Media Advisory - Live digital event: BMO experts discuss impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on markets and the economy

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Russia-Ukraine conflict has brought uncertainty to domestic and foreign policy as well as to the economy and the markets. It comes amidst soaring inflation, imminent interest rate hikes, supply chain bottlenecks, and continuing health concerns related to the pandemic.

Join us for a discussion on domestic and foreign policy issues and the impact they may have on markets, the economy and how the Federal Reserve might respond to ongoing concerns about inflation.

Moderated by Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets

Featuring:

David Jacobson, Vice Chair, BMO; Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada

Earl Davis, Head of Fixed Income and Money Markets, BMO Global Asset Management

Michael Gregory, Deputy Chief Economist, BMO

When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET





Where: The event can be accessed here.





For those unable to join live, a recording will be available on Wednesday.

Please contact Kelly.hechler@bmo.com for the link.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c8742.html