Media Advisory - Le code des filles and Sun Life announce the seven winning schools of the LCDF Challenge in Montréal, Laval and Longueuil

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a virtual press conference at which the chair and senior vice-chair of Le code des filles executive committee will announce the schools that won of the LCDF Challenge for the Montréal, Laval and Longueuil regions.

Also on hand for the announcement will be Melisa Muraca, Vice-President, Technology and Transformation Strategy at Sun Life, the presenting partner of the Challenge. The LCDF Challenge helps primary and secondary school students dive into the world of programming and digital technology.

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Link to event: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84063041973

Members of the media who would like to attend are asked to confirm by email to: laurence@publicsc.com

SOURCE Le Code des filles

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/22/c8667.html