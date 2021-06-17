Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for the Town of Ajax

AJAX, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Rod Phillips, Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Shaun Collier, Mayor of the Town of Ajax.

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021



Time: 11:45 a.m. EDT



Location: Ajax Cricket Club, 615 Monarch Avenue, Ajax

Media are required to RSVP with the Town of Ajax (rachael.wraith@ajax.ca) to confirm participation.

Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Ajax Facebook page or Website: https://www.facebook.com/townofajax ; www.Ajax.ca/livestream

