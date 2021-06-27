Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for Surrey and the Fraser Valley Region, B.C.
FRASER VALLEY, BC, June 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an important virtual event regarding an infrastructure announcement for Surrey and the Fraser Valley Region. This virtual event will take place in the presence of:
Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood–Port Kells, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs
Megan Dykeman, Member of the British Columbia Legislative Assembly for Langley East
His Worship Bob Long, Acting Mayor of the Township of Langley
Lissa Dawn Smith, Acting President, Métis Nation, B.C.
Date:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. PDT
Media Dial In: 1-888-892-3255
Identification code: 695167
Livestream: https://youtu.be/cLW7NDDtWFA
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/27/c5329.html