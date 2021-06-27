Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for Surrey and the Fraser Valley Region, B.C.

FRASER VALLEY, BC, June 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an important virtual event regarding an infrastructure announcement for Surrey and the Fraser Valley Region. This virtual event will take place in the presence of:

  • Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood–Port Kells, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

  • The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

  • Megan Dykeman, Member of the British Columbia Legislative Assembly for Langley East

  • His Worship Bob Long, Acting Mayor of the Township of Langley

  • Lissa Dawn Smith, Acting President, Métis Nation, B.C.

Date:

Monday, June 28, 2021



Time:

9:00 a.m. PDT



Media Dial In: 1-888-892-3255

Identification code: 695167


Livestream: https://youtu.be/cLW7NDDtWFA

