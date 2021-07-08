Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Moncton

The Canadian Press

As expected when going up against one of the game's greatest players, the tale of the tape doesn't give many edges to Canada's Denis Shapovalov in his Wimbledon semifinal tilt with top-seed Novak Djokovic. Grand Slam success? Advantage Djokovic. The Serbian star has won 19 major titles, just one shy of the record held jointly by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He's won five Wimbledon titles alone, including the last two at the All England Club. Shapovalov, meanwhile, is in a Slam semi for the fi