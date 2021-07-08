Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Moncton
MONCTON, NB, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an important announcement regarding COVID-19 response infrastructure with the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton.
Date:
Friday, July 9, 2021
Time:
10:00 a.m. ADT
Location:
Moncton City Hall
655 Main Street
Moncton, New Brunswick
