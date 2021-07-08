Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Moncton

·1 min read

MONCTON, NB, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an important announcement regarding COVID-19 response infrastructure with the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton.

Date:

Friday, July 9, 2021



Time:

10:00 a.m. ADT



Location:

Moncton City Hall


655 Main Street


Moncton, New Brunswick

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/08/c8741.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories