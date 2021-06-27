Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for Metro Vancouver, B.C.
METRO VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an important virtual event regarding an infrastructure announcement in the Metro Vancouver Region. This virtual event will take place in the presence of:
The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs
Aman Singh, Member of the British Columbia Legislative Assembly for Richmond-Queensborough
His Worship Jonathan Coté, Mayor of the City of New Westminster
His Worship Mike Morden, Mayor of the City of Maple Ridge
Date:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Time:
10:30 a.m. PDT
Media Dial In: 1-888-892-3255
Identification code: 350846
Livestream: https://youtu.be/NGXJtBFJwUo
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/27/c9470.html