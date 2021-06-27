Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for Metro Vancouver, B.C.

·1 min read

METRO VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join an important virtual event regarding an infrastructure announcement in the Metro Vancouver Region. This virtual event will take place in the presence of:

  • The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

  • The Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

  • Aman Singh, Member of the British Columbia Legislative Assembly for Richmond-Queensborough

  • His Worship Jonathan Coté, Mayor of the City of New Westminster

  • His Worship Mike Morden, Mayor of the City of Maple Ridge

Date:

Monday, June 28, 2021


Time:

10:30 a.m. PDT


Media Dial In: 1-888-892-3255

Identification code: 350846


Livestream: https://youtu.be/NGXJtBFJwUo

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/27/c9470.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories