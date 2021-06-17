Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement for Lunenburg

LUNENBURG, NS, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important green infrastructure announcement for Nova Scotia with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Member of Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg; Her Worship Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, Mayor of the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg; and His Worship David Mitchell, Mayor of the Town of Bridgewater.

Date: June 18, 2021



Time: 1:00 p.m. ADT



Location: Municipality of the District of Lunenburg

Municipal Complex

10 Allee Champlain Drive

Cookville, Lunenburg County

To register, please contact Susan Mader Zinck at Susan.mader-zinck@novascotia.ca. Those attending will be required to wear a mask, sign in and provide their name and phone number for possible contact tracing.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/when-to-seek-help/#symptoms, practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

