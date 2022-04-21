Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Fredericton
FREDERICTON, NB, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important public transit infrastructure announcement with Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; and Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton.
Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. ADT
Location: Fredericton Transit Garage
470 St. Mary's Street
Fredericton, New Brunswick E3A 8H5
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c8269.html