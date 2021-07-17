UPDATE - Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Brantford

Please note that the contact information section has changed

BRANTFORD, ON, July 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement in Brantford with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Will Bouma, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Finance and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brantford–Brant on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Janis Monture, Executive Director of the Woodland Cultural Centre.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is recommended, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: Please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en/diseases-and-conditions/infectious-diseases/respiratory-diseases/novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

Media interested in attending must register with Layla Black via email at lblack@woodlandculturalcentre.ca.

Date: Monday, July 19, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT

