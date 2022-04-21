MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND QUÉBEC TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT
QUÉBEC, April 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance for the announcement.
Date:
April 22, 2022
Time:
1:30 pm EDT
Location:
YWCA
Room RC14
SOURCE Government of Canada
