Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to highlight support for high-speed Internet projects in central Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for King– Vaughan, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will announce an investment to improve high-speed Internet access in central Ontario. A media availability will follow.

Date:

August 6, 2021



Time:

11:00 a.m. ET



Location:

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89596794944

