Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Partners to Make Housing-Related Announcement in Coquitlam

COQUITLAM, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Province of B.C., the City of Coquitlam, the non-profit 43 Housing Society, and developer Concert, will be making an announcement related to housing in Coquitlam.

Map of announcement location. (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Rick Glumac, MLA for Port Moody-Coquitlam, Richard Stewart, Mayor of Coquitlam, Claire MacLean, CEO of SHARE Family & Community Services Society/43 Housing Society and Brian McCauley, President & CEO, Concert, for the announcement.

Date: July 21st 2021



Time: 11:30 AM PT



Location: 551 Emerson St, Coquitlam, BC Access to announcement site via Emerson St. from Como Lake Ave Note: Media are requested to bring their own Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) if they choose to join a tour after the announcement.

Government of Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

