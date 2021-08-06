Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in West Kelowna

WEST KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing in West Kelowna.

Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, for the announcement.

Date:

August 9th, 2021



Time:

9:00 a.m. PT

  • The announcement will be livestreamed at: https://asquared.tv/cmhcbc.html

  • Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by calling:

    1-888-265-0903

    Code : 2121801#

