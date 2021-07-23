Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in London
LONDON, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join, Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Ed Holder, Mayor of London, for the announcement.
Date:
July 26, 2021
Time:
10:30AM ET
Location:
199 Commissioners Road W
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
