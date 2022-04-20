MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA
SURREY, BC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and British Columbia will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, on behalf of the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusivity; David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing; Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions; Doug McCallum, Mayor, City of Surrey; and project partners to celebrate the opening of a new complex-care and supportive housing building.
Date:
April 21, 2022
Time:
12:30 PM PT
Location:
9810 Foxglove Dr. Surrey
(East of intersection at 140 St and Green Timbers Way)
Media dial-in information:
From anywhere in B.C. and Canada, toll-free:
1-888-892-3255
Participant passcode: 462455
Livestream available on:
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/BCProvincialGovernment/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BCGovNews
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ProvinceofBC
