Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Ottawa
OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the City of Ottawa, and the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation will be making a major announcement related to housing in Ottawa.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Laura Dudas, Deputy Mayor of the City of Ottawa, Mathieu Fleury, Councillor for Rideau–Vanier and Chair of the OCH Board of Directors, and Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing Corporation for the announcement.
Date:
June 24th, 2021
Time:
9:00 AM ET
Location:
The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://video.isilive.ca/cmhc/2021-06-24
NOTES:
In order to limit the number of on-site personnel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we ask media to only send cameras on-site. Reporters can view the livestream of the announcement and dial in to the teleconference line provided here:
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 3734746#
