MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN WINNIPEG

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Province of Manitoba, and the City of Winnipeg will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Government of Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital, the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, the Honourable Rochelle Squires, Manitoba's Minister of Families and Member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba, and Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg, for the announcement.

Date: January 11, 2022



Time: 10:00am CST



Location: The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://asquared.tv/cmhcmb.html

Notes:

Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference: 1-866-206-0153

Conference ID: 4985482#

