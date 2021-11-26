Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Kingston
KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, and Bryan Patterson, Mayor of Kingston, for the announcement.
Date:
November 26, 2021
Time:
9:00am ET
Location:
For any media who like to join in-
Memorial Hall at City Hall,
216 Ontario Street,
Kingston, Ontario
K7L 2Z3
The event will also be livestreamed
Notes:
Media will also have the opportunity to
•
(+1) 888 886 7786
•
Conference ID: 91644368
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/25/c7667.html