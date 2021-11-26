Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Kingston

·1 min read

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, and Bryan Patterson, Mayor of Kingston, for the announcement.

Date:

November 26, 2021



Time:

9:00am ET



Location:

For any media who like to join in-
person, the press conference will
be located at:




Memorial Hall at City Hall,


216 Ontario Street,


Kingston, Ontario


K7L 2Z3




The event will also be livestreamed
at this link:


https://vimeo.com/event/1580559

Notes:



Media will also have the opportunity to
participate in the Q&A portion of the
announcement in-person or by teleconference:

(+1) 888 886 7786

Conference ID: 91644368

Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

