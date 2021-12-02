Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Housing-related Announcement in Saskatoon

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The feeling around the Montreal Alouettes as they cleaned out their lockers after an early playoff exit was that they could beat any team in the CFL — including themselves. The Alouettes bowed out of the playoffs last Sunday with a 23-12 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal. During the team’s end of season press conference Thursday, several players said a lack of discipline and execution made the Alouettes their own worst enemy. “I think it was three things: