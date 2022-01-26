MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN DARTMOUTH
DARTMOUTH, NS, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion & Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation, Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, the Honourable Karla MacFarlane, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax, for the announcement.
Date:
January 27, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m., Atlantic Standard Time
Location:
The press conference will be livestreamed at this link:
Notes:
Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference: 1-866-206-0153
Teleconference ID: 4340881#
