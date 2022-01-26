MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN DARTMOUTH

DARTMOUTH, NS, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing.

Government of Canada logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion & Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation, Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, the Honourable Karla MacFarlane, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax, for the announcement.

Date: January 27, 2022



Time: 9:00 a.m., Atlantic Standard Time



Location: The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://housingannouncement.can.chime.live/

Notes:

Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference: 1-866-206-0153





Teleconference ID: 4340881#

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c8776.html