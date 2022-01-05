MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN NEW BRUNSWICK

FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 5, 2022 Media are invited to join Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Bruce Fitch, the New Brunswick Minister of Social Development for the announcement.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Date:

January 6, 2022

Time:

11:30 a.m. AST

Location:

The press conference will be available on Zoom.

Notes:

  • Accredited members of the news media wishing to attend should register by contacting Rebecca.Howland@gnb.ca to get information on connecting to the news conference.

