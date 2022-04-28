MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada along with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will be making a housing announcement in St. John's.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

Media are invited to join The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St-John's East and the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador for the announcement.

Date: April 29, 2022



Time: 10:30 a.m., NDT



Location: 172 Military Road

St. John's Newfoundland and

Labrador

Note:



This event is by invitation only to adhere to physical distancing guidelines. Media are asked to register by contacting Jenny Bowring (jmbowring@nlhc.nl.ca).

