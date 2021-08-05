Media Advisory - Government of Canada highlights investments in young Canadians through the Student Work Placement Program

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, will visit the University of Windsor and meet with Student Work Placement Program partners to highlight work-integrated learning and its benefits to young Canadians and employers in Windsor.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.

A photo opportunity will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Friday, August 6, 2021



TIME : 10:00 a.m. EDT



PLACE : Freed-Orman Commons

Assumption Hall

University of Windsor

400 Huron Church Road

Windsor, Ontario

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The teleconference number will be provided to those who register and wish to attend virtually.

In-person attendance instructions:

Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement for pre-screening requirements.

Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days.

Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

