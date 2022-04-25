Media Advisory - Government of Canada Celebrates the National Historic Significance of the Winnipeg Falcons Hockey Club

WINNIPEG, MB, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for St. Boniface – St. Vital and Minister of Northern Affairs, will take part in a Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the Winnipeg Falcons Hockey Club.

The Winnipeg Falcons rose up from their Icelandic-Canadian roots in the West end of Winnipeg to win the Allan Cup in 1920. They went on to represent Canada at the 1920 Belgium Olympics where they defeated Sweden to become the first-ever Olympic gold medalists in ice hockey.

Minister Vandal will make the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Steven Guilbeault.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

Details are as follows:

Date: April 26, 2022



Time: Media to arrive at 10:45 a.m. CDT





Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. CDT



Location: Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

Sport Manitoba Centre

145 Pacific Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba

