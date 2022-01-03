UPDATE - Media Advisory - Government of Canada, Assembly of First Nations, Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, and counsel for the Moushoom and Trout class actions, to provide an update on the negotiations related to compensation and long-term reform of First Nations Child and Family Services

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and members of some of the Parties – the Assembly of First Nations, the Chiefs of Ontario, the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, and counsel for the Moushoom and Trout class actions, will hold a media availability to provide an update on the negotiations related to compensation and long-term reform of First Nations Child and Family Services

Date: January 4, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. (EDT)



Where: Sir John A. Macdonald Building - Room 200

144 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

The media availability will be held in a hybrid format with some participants available virtually.

To join the media availability by teleconference:

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Passcode: 6160973#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Follow us on Twitter:

GovCan – Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/03/c1841.html