Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Another Major Housing-Related Announcement in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making another major announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Marv Friesen, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Saskatoon Riversdale, Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon, Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand, Cress Housing Corporation, and Shirley Isbister, President of Central Urban Métis Federation Inc., for the announcement.

Date: December 3, 2021 Time: 12:00pm CST Location: Virtual (Journalists wishing to attend are asked to request a Zoom link by sending an e-mail to mediarelations@saskatoon.ca no later than 11:00am CST on Friday, December 3. Anyone who is not a designated presenter and wishes to view the virtual announcement can do so via the live stream on the City of Saskatoon Facebook page.)

