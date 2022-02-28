Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments to improve safety at Saint John airport

SAINT JOHN, NB, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Mr. Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and an airport representative will hold a news conference to announce investments to improve safety at Saint John airport.

Mr. Long and the airport representative will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Public Health New Brunswick health measures, advice and restrictions, in-person attendance will be controlled. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Please note that all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination. Wearing a face covering is mandatory.

We ask people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website , not to attend.

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. AST Location: Saint John Airport

4180 Loch Lomond Rd

Saint John, NB

E2N 1L7

