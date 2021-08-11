Media Advisory - The Government of Canada to announce infrastructure funding in Inuit Nunangat
IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs is in Iqaluit where he will announce infrastructure funding with Inuit partners.
Date:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time:
11:00 a.m. (ET)
Where:
Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre,
Ballroom,
1700 Federal Rd,
Iqaluit, NU X0A
The media availability will also be held by teleconference.
Participation details:
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-877-413-4814
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7519
Participant passcode: 7703025#
Inuktitut:
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Participant passcode: 8216999#
