Media Advisory - The Government of Canada to announce infrastructure funding in Inuit Nunangat

·1 min read

IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs is in Iqaluit where he will announce infrastructure funding with Inuit partners.

Date:

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time:

11:00 a.m. (ET)



Where:

Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre,


Ballroom,


1700 Federal Rd,


Iqaluit, NU X0A

The media availability will also be held by teleconference.

Participation details:
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-877-413-4814
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7519
Participant passcode: 7703025#

Inuktitut:
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Participant passcode: 8216999#

Follow us on Twitter:
 Minister Daniel Vandal

GovCan North
 (https://twitter.com/GovCanNorth)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/11/c5144.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories