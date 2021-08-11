Media Advisory - The Government of Canada to announce infrastructure funding in Inuit Nunangat

IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs is in Iqaluit where he will announce infrastructure funding with Inuit partners.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)



Where: Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre,

Ballroom,

1700 Federal Rd,

Iqaluit, NU X0A

The media availability will also be held by teleconference.

Participation details:

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-877-413-4814

Local dial-in number: 613-960-7519

Participant passcode: 7703025#

Inuktitut:

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-805-7923

Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518

Participant passcode: 8216999#

Minister Daniel Vandal

