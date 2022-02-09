Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce new funding to support the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, will make an important funding announcement to support critical infrastructure at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. Minister Alghabra and Minister Vandal will be joined by Barry Rempel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Minister Alghabra, Minister Vandal and Barry Rempel will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation:

Media are invited to email Transport Canada Media Relations at media@tc.gc.ca no later than 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST) on Thursday, February 10, 2022, to receive a link to participate in the virtual event.

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. CST (10:30 a.m. EST) Location: Virtual



Live stream: The event will be streamed on Transport Canada's Twitter account. Please note that only media registered for the event will be able to ask questions during the Question-and-Answer period.

