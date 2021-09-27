Media Advisory - "Global Recovery: Is Canada Risky Business?"

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Global Risk Institute in Financial Services (GRI) is pleased to host its annual signature event GRI Summit 2021: "Global Recovery: Is Canada Risky Business". The Summit will address what recovery will look like for Canada, what it will mean for our financial sector, and what it will take for Canada to grow and thrive in the new realities of a post-pandemic world.

The Global Risk Institute in Financial Services (CNW Group/The Global Risk Institute in Financial Services)

Other sessions will include:

Is Canada Investment Grade? Through a Climate Risk Lens

A Leadership Perspective on ESG and Opportunities for Canada

Recent Catastrophic Climate Events and What it Means for the Canadian Financial Sector

OSFI Superintendent Peter Routledge to deliver Luncheon Keynote

The Future of Money: Digital Disruption

Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence with Ethics and Regulation

The Summit will begin at 9:00 am on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and will cover a broad range of prominent speakers from across Canada, the United States and Europe.

A full list of speakers and agenda for the Summit is available on the GRI website at: https://globalriskinstitute.org/gri-virtual-summit-2021-2/

About GRI: The Global Risk Institute in Financial Services (GRI) is the leading forum for ideas, engagement and building capacity for the management of risks in the financial services sector. We are a non-profit, public and private partnership with 41 government and corporate members from asset management, banking, credit unions, insurance and pension management. GRI's goal is to develop fresh perspectives on risks, to engage members, and to enhance risk management skills. Our activities support academics, corporations, policy makers and regulators. We take a global view of the risks facing the financial services industry from our base in Toronto, Canada.

