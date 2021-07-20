Media Advisory - Funding Announcement Regarding the Revitalization of Indigenous Laws

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, P.C, and Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Ontario, will make a funding announcement related to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50. They will be joined by Dr. Jula Hughes, Dean and Professor from the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law at Lakehead University, Professor Nancy Sandy, LLB, LLM, Lakehead University, and Grand Chief Joel Abram from the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians.

Date: Wednesday, July 21, 2021



Time: 10:15 a.m. (ET)

Journalists who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link and phone-in option will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/20/c2936.html