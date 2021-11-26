MEDIA ADVISORY - Ford Government is Planning to Give Tens of Thousands of New 30-year Long-Term Care Bed Licenses to For-Profits: New Report to be Released Across Ontario with Local & Provincial Information
TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past year, the Ford government has been moving forward with a plan to award tens of thousands of long-term care beds to for-profit operators, among them those with the most horrific records during the pandemic. Rather than hold for-profit operators accountable for the horrors that we continue to see in long-term care, they are being awarded new 30-year licenses and bed expansions paid by public funds.
The Ontario Health Coalition and local health coalitions are joined by families of loved ones in for-profit long-term care to release a new report, Public Money Private Profit: The Ford Government & the Privatization of the Next Generation of Ontario’s Long-Term Care, across Ontario from Monday November 29 to Friday December 3.
Each regional media conference will feature the regional and local information about the thousands of new and redeveloped long-term care beds being awarded to for-profit companies in their area, family members of residents who have died or are currently living in for-profit long-term care, and the record of those operators in the region.
Media are invited to join the online press conferences by Zoom using the links below.
