Media Advisory - Food Basics workers warn customers of pre-Thanksgiving strike deadline

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Food Basics workers at grocery stores across Ontario are warning customers of a pre-Thanksgiving September 29 strike deadline.

"More than 85% of our Food Basics members are in part-time positions, making barely above the minimum wage with no paid sick days," said Gord Currie, President of Unifor Local 414. "Despite the fact that these workers remained on the frontline throughout the pandemic, now Food Basics wants to eliminate the highest paid full-time jobs in these stores and offer the rest substandard wages."

This week, Food Basics members are handing out reusable grocery bags containing an information postcard to inform customers of the potential labour disruption.

Unifor Local 414 represents more than 1,400 workers at 20 southern Ontario Food Basics stores. Negotiations with the company are scheduled to resume Monday September 27, with a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday September 29, 2021.

The union and the company remain far apart on critical issues raised by members, including wages, benefits, sick leave and full-time job creation. Most concerning is an attempt by the company to seek major concessions including the elimination of all Department Heads, the highest paid positions in the bargaining unit.

Unifor has told the company, in clear terms, that this is unacceptable, unwarranted and insulting at a time when Food Basics parent company Metro is earning record profits.

WHAT: Food Basics workers bag drop to notify customers of strike date WHEN: September 23-24 2021 WHO: Frontline Food Basics grocery store workers



WHERE: Multiple Food Basics stores across Ontario. For information on locations in your coverage zone or to set up an interview at the bag drop please contact Kathleen O'Keefe at Kathleen.okeefe@unifor.org

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

