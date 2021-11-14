Update - Media Advisory - Federal, Provincial, and Municipal Governments to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the City of Vancouver will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, and Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver, for the announcement.
Date:
November 15th, 2021
Time:
11:15am PT
Location:
Helena Gutteridge Plaza, Vancouver City Hall Plaza, 453 W 12th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Y 1V4
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/13/c2380.html