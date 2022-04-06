MEDIA ADVISORY - Federal budget: Opportunity for bold action for manufacturers
OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters is looking for the federal government to address severe labour shortage and supply chain issues in tomorrow's budget.
Dennis Darby, President and CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, and Veronique Proulx, Senior Vice President and general manager of Quebec Manufacturers & Exporters, will be available to comment.
CME is recommending Budget 2022 announce the creation of a national industrial strategy, which includes three policy priorities:
Fix supply chain problems and encourage more commercialization, innovation, and exports
Reduce labour shortages
Enhance productivity, competitiveness, growth, and emissions reductions
