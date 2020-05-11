Media Advisory - Desjardins Group to Announce 2020 First Quarter Results

LÉVIS, QC, May 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group will announce its 2020 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 13 .

Logo: Desjardins Group (CNW Group/Desjardins Group)

A conference call for journalists only is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. (ET) . It will be hosted by President and CEO of Desjardins Group, Guy Cormier .

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To join the conference, dial: 514-807-9895 or 1-866-865-3087. Access code: 7799475.

Recording of the conference will be available until May 20, 2020 , by dialing 1-855-859-2056. Access code: 7799475.

SOURCE Desjardins Group





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/11/c4814.html